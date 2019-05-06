Atletico Madrid Kit Leak: Images Emerge of Los Rojiblancos' New Home Shirt for 2019/20

Images appear to have emerged online of Atletico Madrid's home kit for 2019/20, seeing the home shirt revert to a refreshingly more simplistic style than has been seen in recent seasons.

The images came to light on Monday, and are yet to be confirmed by the club, but do appear to be based around a modern template from Nike, who are set to remain as the club's manufacturer for the coming season.

The leak comes from Footy Headlines, who recently leaked kits from Real Madrid and Leicester among others, and seems to have pleased fans with a back-to-basics home shirt.

⚠🔴⚪ BREAKING: Atlético Madrid 19-20 Home Kit Leaked - New Pictures + Coming Soon?! https://t.co/rX99dxqdvo — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 6, 2019

The fade midway down the current shirt, just underneath the main sponsor, gives way for consistent vertical stripes, while the sleeves are also marked with a white stripe rather than the current solid red sleeves.

As per the club's tradition, the new kit comes with blue shorts and red socks, so if the leaks are to be trusted, then we'll be seeing a vintage-looking Atletico Madrid next season.

The new kit could mark the start of a new era at the club, as Diego Simeone faces a rebuilding job with regards to his current squad. Lucas Hernandez has already agreed on a move to Bayern Munich, while Diego Godin looks set to leave alongside other experienced stars Filipe Luis and Juanfran, with all three out of contract next month.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Diego Costa could also leave amid his eight match suspension, while the likes of Saul Niguez and Jan Oblak have been subject to intense transfer speculation, the former believed to be a target for Manchester United.

With that in mind, it is unclear who will actually be around to break in the new kit after the summer, but one thing is for sure; they will look good in it.