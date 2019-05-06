Barcelona Have 'Reached an Agreement' to Sign Groningen Wonderkid Ludovit Reis

The agent of Groningen midfielder Ludovit Reis has confirmed that Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign the 18-year-old this summer.

The two clubs have been in discussions over Reis for weeks, and it now appears as though the deal is nearing completion.

Reis's agent, Aleksandar Bursac, confirmed in an interview with Dutch outlet AD that Reis will soon head to Camp Nou to finalise the deal.

He said: "The clubs have reached an agreement. I don't say what the amount is, it's not up to me. For Ludovit this is of course very beautiful. A top transfer. This weekend or on Monday we will hear when we can fly to Barcelona to complete the transfer.





”We want the head coach [Ernesto Valverde] to see Ludovit in training, so he will get an impression of what he can do and if he is able to reach the level of Barcelona.”

Ludovit Reis: Has completed more tackles and interceptions combined than any other player in the Eredivisie this season (157) He is 18 and reportedly Barcelona bound…



Since making his debut for Groningen in September 2017, Reis has gone on to make 46 appearances for the Eredivisie side, scoring twice and creating a further two goals for his teammates.

He has previously been compared to current Barcelona star Sergio Busquets, thanks to his composure and passing vision. However, with Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong also moving to Camp Nou this summer, Reis may be forced to spend some time with Barcelona's reserve side, or perhaps go out on loan to continue his development.

Reis has been tipped for a bright future by many fans, who have been impressed by his mentality and work rate. On the pitch, he has shown composure far beyond his years, and has often been one of Groningen's standout performers over the past two seasons.

He has previously been linked with a move to Ajax, although it appears as though Barcelona have won the race for his signature.