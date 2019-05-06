Bayern Munich New Kit: Photos of 2019/20 Die Roten Home Shirt Leaks Online

Bayern Munich's home kit for the 2019/20 season appears to have surfaced online - and it will certainly please fans of the Bundesliga side.

With Bayern opening up a four-point gap at the top of the league table, fans have begun thinking about next season, and this kit will be a huge part of that.

More photos of Bayern's new home kit - will be officially unveiled next week and worn against Eintracht Frankfurt on the last Matchday [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/7De798KKcV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 5, 2019

The ever-reliable Footy Headlines brings us photos of Bayern's new home strip, which is set to be officially unveiled by the club in the near future, so it can be worn in the final Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The shirt is simply just red and white, which will please the large section of fans who believe Bayern's home shirt should never feature any other colours.

The front of the kit is red, with what is described as an "Allianz Arena-inspired graphic" on the front, with various shades of red being separated by horizontal stripes across the shirt.

The accents, such as adidas, Telekom and Qatar Airways logos, are all white, whilst the sleeve cuffs and three adidas stripes on the shoulders are a lighter red colour, helping to add to the overall look of the shirt whilst ensuring the colours remain the same.

On the back, "FC Bayern Munchen" is printed in large white letters across the top of the shirt, whilst club motto "Mia San Mia" is also printed in a smaller font just above.

To complete the look, the kit comes with red shorts and red socks, rounding out the strip Bayern will sport at the Allianz Arena next season.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday gifted Bayern a huge advantage in the race for the league title, with Niko Kovac's men now four points clear atop the standings.

However, their run-in is by no means a simple one. Bayern must travel to face RB Leipzig on Saturday, before closing out against Frankfurt on the final day of the season.