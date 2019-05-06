Carlo Ancelotti Insists Napoli Will Fight to Win Remaining Games After Securing Second in Serie A

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Napoli will fight to win all of their remaining games after securing second place in Serie A with a 2-1 win over Cagliari on Sunday evening.

Napoli put in a rather underwhelming performance, but two late goals from Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne secured the three points for I Partenopei.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli have mathematically secured second place and cannot be caught by any of the chasing pack in the remaining Champions League spots, but Ancelotti has stated that his side's season is far from over just yet.

"I’m satisfied with having mathematically secured second place, but we’re not stopping here – we want to win the next three games," he said, as per Napoli's club website.

📌 It's all over. The boys left it late but have bagged all three points!

⚽️ #NapoliCagliari 2-1

🇮🇹 @SerieA

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/waKCIZ1XdL — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 5, 2019

"Overall this season has been positive but to give a better assessment I’d like to wait until the end of the season – there are still nine points to play for.





"Tonight we reacted well. A feature of this team is that when they’re motivated, they show great character and provide some thrilling moments."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Insigne's winning goal came from the penalty spot after a VAR referral declared that Cagliari's Fabrizio Cacciatore blocked a cross with his arm and Ancelotti went on to admit that the decision would have been a tough one for the officials to make.





"It was not an easy decision. If it was given it means they’ve seen a handball in the area. We ourselves had to accept a very dubious decision against Juve. The key is to understand that the referee definitely doesn’t want to favour anyone."