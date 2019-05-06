Chris Hughton Insists Brighton Played 'More Like Themselves' During Draw Against Arsenal

By 90Min
May 06, 2019

Chris Hughton has sung the praises of his Brighton side after they battled to a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Brighton fell behind early on after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal from the penalty spot, but the Seagulls dug in and converted a penalty of their own as Glenn Murray found the back of the net midway through the second half.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Hughton hailed the way his side acquitted themselves, saying, as per Brighton's official website: “I’m delighted with the performance.

"We were on the back of an albeit defensive performance at Wolves and a good 88 minutes at Tottenham, against similar quality to what they’ve got here.

“We wanted a reaction — in our last game we were very poor against Newcastle in the first half, but very good in the second half, and we were able to continue that today.

“The performance was certainly more like us. It was tough going behind so early on, but credit to the lads for adjusting well. We had to dig deep, and I thought we thoroughly deserved the result.”

Brighton's Premier League status had already been confirmed after Cardiff slipped to defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Hughton went on to discuss his side's recent battle to beat the drop.

"We mustn't lose sight of the fact that for a big chunk of the season we’ve been in a decent position.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“We’ve never been in the bottom three and most people wouldn't have seen us getting dragged into a relegation battle like we did.

“In a season like this, you probably learn more from the more difficult periods than perhaps earlier in the season when we were doing well. We’ll need to take that into next season.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message