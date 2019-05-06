Chris Hughton Insists Brighton Played 'More Like Themselves' During Draw Against Arsenal

Chris Hughton has sung the praises of his Brighton side after they battled to a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Brighton fell behind early on after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal from the penalty spot, but the Seagulls dug in and converted a penalty of their own as Glenn Murray found the back of the net midway through the second half.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Hughton hailed the way his side acquitted themselves, saying, as per Brighton's official website: “I’m delighted with the performance.

"We were on the back of an albeit defensive performance at Wolves and a good 88 minutes at Tottenham, against similar quality to what they’ve got here.

“We wanted a reaction — in our last game we were very poor against Newcastle in the first half, but very good in the second half, and we were able to continue that today.

“The performance was certainly more like us. It was tough going behind so early on, but credit to the lads for adjusting well. We had to dig deep, and I thought we thoroughly deserved the result.”

Brighton's Premier League status had already been confirmed after Cardiff slipped to defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Hughton went on to discuss his side's recent battle to beat the drop.

"We mustn't lose sight of the fact that for a big chunk of the season we’ve been in a decent position.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“We’ve never been in the bottom three and most people wouldn't have seen us getting dragged into a relegation battle like we did.

“In a season like this, you probably learn more from the more difficult periods than perhaps earlier in the season when we were doing well. We’ll need to take that into next season.”