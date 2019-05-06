Eden Hazard Appears to Confirm Chelsea Exit During Filmed Exchange With Fan

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard seemingly confirmed his Stamford Bridge exit in a brief exchange with a fan that was filmed and uploaded to social media.

The Belgian has had another magnificent season in west London, racking up a total of 32 goals and assists, making the PFA Player of the Year shortlist.

However, he has long been linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid, a move that looks more likely with each passing day. While Hazard has yet to officially confirm his desire to leave Chelsea this summer, he has publicly flirted with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and refused to rule out a transfer.

Chelsea Maurizio Sarri too seems resigned to Hazard's exit, revealing last month that it will be difficult to keep hold of the player if he wants to leave.

His loss would be a devastating blow for the Blues, not just because of his supreme talent, but also due to the transfer embargo the club have been handed by FIFA for the next two windows.

Hazard - who has played in all bar two Premier League games this term - has grown into an integral part of the Chelsea side since joining from French outfit Lille in 2013, helping them to claim two titles in 2015 and 2017, respectively.





Unfortunately for Sarri and supporters of the club, the aforementioned video appears to show the 28-year-old deny he has a future at the Bridge. The footage captures Hazard in his car being asked whether he will stay with the Blues - to which he shakes his head in response.

Hazard shakes his head when 2 fans asked him to stay at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/hdkc0Tx6CV — The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 6, 2019

Though it is a distressing sight for Chelsea fans, it does not come as much of a surprise, with reports suggesting that Real will officially announce the playmaker's arrival as soon as this campaign finishes.

The 2017 FA Cup winners were banned from making any signings in the two upcoming windows after governing body FIFA found the club to be in breach of regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.





Sarri's men guaranteed their spot in next year's Champions League last weekend with a straightforward 3-0 victory over Watford and host Eintracht Frankurt in the second leg of their Europa League semi final match-up on Thursday, the tie finely balanced at 1-1 after the first game in Germany.