Ian Wright Blasts Arsenal's 'Terrible Business' That Led to Aaron Ramsey's Exit

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey bid farewell to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, and Ian Wright has blamed former club chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, for letting the Welshman leave so easily.

The former Gunners striker has been left frustrated with the club's poor business decisions as of late, and has targeted Gazidis as solely responsible for the decision to let Ramsey leave on a free transfer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Ramsey, who is set to move to Italian giants Juventus this summer, is leaving Arsenal after an impressive 11 seasons at the north London club and was extremely emotional as he bid farewell to the fans that have supported him for so long.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, and as quoted by Mirror Sport, Wright defended Ramsey and said he was proud of the midfielder's achievements at the club.

How the kid from Caerphilly became an Arsenal icon 🏆



❤️ @aaronramsey pic.twitter.com/pGeZzIZyf1 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2019

He said: “Obviously Aaron Ramsey is somebody who has never done anything but gave his best for us.

"Even with all the stick he used to take, he never ever hid from the ball, always tried to play the way he played, and I’m just pleased that in his last season people appreciate the fact that he was giving everything he could for the club."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As well as expressing his fondness for Ramsey, Wright went on to target Gazidis and the poor decisions that led to Ramsey's emotional departure.

He added: "I think it’s terrible business by the club because if he was going to go, then see if you can get somebody for him.

"Because if we’re talking about a summer Unai Emery only has maybe only £45m – it’s the rumour, then for them to not do the kind of business where you get some money for Aaron Ramsey – we’ve seen he is a great player, it’s bad business from the club.

“And I’m not going to blame the current incumbents, you’ve got to blame (Ivan) Gazidis, and I’ll firmly lay that at his door."

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Whether Arsenal have a replacement for Ramsey lined up or not, it's going to be no easy feat to find a midfielder who can offer such commitment and quality for the club.