Jan Siewert Praises Huddersfield for 'Giving Something Back' to Fans After Draw With Man Utd

Jan Siewert insisted that it was important for his side to 'give something back' to the fans after Huddersfield battled to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

With their relegation to the Championship for next season having long been confirmed, the Terriers were playing for little more than pride as they took on the Red Devils in their final home game of the season.

90' FULL-TIME #htafc 1-1 #mufc: Dean Hoyle's final home game as Chairman ends in Huddersfield Town drawing to Manchester United.



Isaac Mbenza drew Town level in the second half after a superb break.



An excellent battling performance from Jan Siewert's side.#HUDMUN (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 5, 2019

The game also marked the final game at the John Smith's Stadium for departing chairman Dean Hoyle, as a second half equaliser from Isaac Mbenza cancelled out Scott McTominay's early strike. As quoted by Huddersfield's website, Siewert said after the game: "We wanted to give something back, we knew it was our last home game and I think everybody was running for him.

"I told the lads today that we just have to leave our hearts on the pitch. It's been a big season for us, which unfortunately ended up in the relegation, but we wanted to give something back to the supporters who went with us for the whole time.

"It was a mentality test for all of them because it's really not easy. After such a season we knew we wanted to give something back.

“The way we played made me really proud today.



“We played for Dean Hoyle and for our supporters today, who have stick with us.



“We showed the world that #htafc is still alive.”#HUDMUN (DTS) pic.twitter.com/t5mo8cPT1K — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 5, 2019

"I went into the dressing room today and just told them that we need to put 100 percent effort into every situation. Those people who came here the whole year deserve it so much."

Siewert also praised the impact of Isaac Mbenza, who capitalised on poor defending from United with his energetic play across Huddersfield's front line to equalise for the Terriers on Sunday.

"He's improving and obviously after his long injury, and he had a great game today," Siewert added. "I think he understood that he's a player which I like in the way he's playing and attacking.

"He has some thrills and I think that we haven't seen all of him yet and I'm excited to develop him more and more."