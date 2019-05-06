Javi Gracia Insists Watford Must Improve Against Top-Six Sides Next Season Following Chelsea Defeat

Watford manager Javi Gracia has admitted that his side must improve their record against top-six sides next season, after they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Hornets were incredibly impressive in spells, but they could not maintain their level of performance for 90 minutes as three second-half goals ultimately decided the contest.

Speaking after the game (via the Watford Observer), Gracia admitted that Watford must improve their results, even if their poor record does not tell the whole story.

He said: “I prefer to be an optimist and it’s a different game and we’ll have our chances to get a good result. It’s something for next season we have to improve but it’s not fair only to speak about the results.

"In my opinion we have to think different because if you want to get points against these teams you have to do something different, but if you analyse the different games – against United, against Arsenal, against Chelsea away – in many of them we had real chances to get better results.

"That is the most important in my opinion. After that, for sure I recognise we have to do something different.

"When you don’t get a good result, always it can be a little bit disappointing. In this moment of the season I prefer to analyse the little things, they are important for the next games and we have to finish the next game and after we have to play an important final.

“If your behaviour is always you are defending bad against corner kicks and free-kicks, I’d be worried about that. But it’s not like that.

"I prefer to be an optimist, to try to understand the team, to understand the players and try to give the confidence they need to do it better next time.”





With seventh place in the Premier League out of their reach, Watford's focus will likely be on their upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City, but they must first face West Ham United on the final day of the season.