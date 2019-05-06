Jordan Henderson Admits Liverpool Need a 'Miracle' to Become Premier League Champions

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that he's praying for a miracle, as the destiny of the Premier League trophy is out of the Reds' hands with one week to go.

Henderson's side are currently top of the pile on 94 points but have played a game more than title rivals Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's men taking on Leicester City on Monday night.

Should City take all three points at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool will go into the final weekend of the season in second place, and will have to rely on a victory against Wolves and hope that Brighton can get a result against the Citizens next Sunday.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Henderson acknowledged: “To be fair to us, we’re putting up a great challenge. City are a great team, but so are we. We’ve competed right to the very end.

“Whoever gets it will deserve it. From our point of view, we couldn’t have done any more.

"It’s going to the last game and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and then pray that something, a miracle, can happen."

The England international appears to have set his sights firmly on the visit of Wolves next weekend, with a turnaround against Barcelona looking unlikely in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in midweek.

“We’ve got a game on Tuesday. Barcelona, a big game and we’ll have to focus on that, but I’m sure the lads will watch the game. Yeah, like I say, pray for a miracle," he continued.

“Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything — like you saw (on Saturday) from Newcastle. I’m sure Brighton will. I’m sure Wolves will.

"Everyone wants to cause an upset, so hopefully there are another couple of twists and turns to come.”

Robertson: “Look, if I watch it [Man City vs. Leicester] or don’t watch it, it’s not going to make a difference. I’m a Celtic fan, Brendan’s left us so he maybe owes me one!” pic.twitter.com/tdEDnSkD7j — LFCVine (@LFCVine) May 5, 2019

Liverpool just about kept their title hopes alive with a late winner against Newcastle United on Saturday night, and Reds fans will be joining Henderson in praying for a favour from former boss Brendan Rodgers against Manchester City on Monday.