Laurent Koscielny's Agent Confirms Showdown Talks With Arsenal as Defender Considers Leaving

The agent of Laurent Koscielny has revealed that they will soon meet with Arsenal chiefs to discuss the centre back's future.

The 33-year-old has battled injuries in recent years, but has returned to regain his place in the starting lineup. However, he will soon enter the final year of his contract, and continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Speaking to France Football, Koscielny's agent Stephane Courbis admitted that he will soon meet with Arsenal to discover whether they want him to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

He said: "We will take some thinking time, we will meet with the club at the end of the season. [Koscielny] will also make up his own mind."

Koscielny has previously revealed that he has been thinking of leaving Arsenal once his contract expires and, with Arsenal potentially preparing for a busy summer after their failure to qualify for the Champions League, the Frenchman could soon find himself on his way out.

Many fans have grown concerned that Koscielny is one of many players to be past their best and are keen for the Gunners to spend heavily to improve their defence. Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt are often linked with the club, both of whom would push Koscielny down the pecking order.





Since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2010, Koscielny has gone on to make 350 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a real fan favourite throughout his nine years with Arsenal.

However, his serious Achilles injury last season forced Arsenal to bring in Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and they may need to act again as he continues to battle various injuries.

At 33, he is undoubtedly approaching the final stages of his career, and Arsenal may see his expiring contract as the perfect chance to turn their attention to the future.