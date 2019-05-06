Liverpool Eye Cut-Price Move for Rising Fulham Starlet Cody Drameh

Liverpool are ready to launch a summer bid for Fulham wonderkid Cody Drameh, after being impressed with multiple scout reports on the 17-year-old defender.

Drameh is yet to make an appearance for Fulham's senior side, but has been an impressive part of their Under-23s, attracting interest from teams across Europe.

Liverpool scouts have been following Drameh's emergence and, according to the Daily Mail, they are ready to make a move for the right back this summer.

He has just one year remaining on his scholarship deal at Craven Cottage, and Liverpool hope that they may be able to secure a cut-price move for the youngster, who could walk away for free at the end of next season.

However, they face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Bundesliga also said to have taken notice of Drameh's impressive showings as of late.

The youngster has been compared to current Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, thanks to his pace and desire to burst forward.

It is thought that, should Drameh join the club, he would initially spend time with the Under-23 setup, where he could form an impressive partnership with Ki-Jana Hoever. The Dutchman has been Liverpool Under-23's right-back this season, but the club see his long-term future as a centre back, which would leave a space open for Drameh.

Jurgen Klopp has proven to be willing to field young players, with Hoever already making his debut for the first team in a FA Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. The German also gave Alexander-Arnold his shot in the first team, and the 20-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's finest full-backs.

This pathway to the first team could be appealing for Drameh, who will soon have to make a serious decision over where to continue his development.

However, Fulham are also not afraid to play their youngsters. Ryan Sessegnon blossomed into one of the finest prospects in world football last season, whilst Harvey Elliott became the youngest player in Premier League history when he entered Saturday's meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers just weeks after his 16th birthday.