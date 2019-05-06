Liverpool vs Barcelona: Jurgen Klopp's Best Available Reds Lineup

Liverpool host Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday night as they look to overcome a three goal deficit to progress to the Champions League final.

The Reds were victorious last time out, edging past Newcastle United thanks to a goal each from Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi. The latter headed home a late winner to keep alive his team's hopes of a maiden Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's men fell victim to Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou last week, with the Argentine maestro hitting a brace to add to Luis Suarez's opener as the Spanish champions took a healthy 3-0 lead.

Here's the team Klopp could task with doing the unthinkable.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Despite conceding on three occasions in Catalonia, Alisson had a strong night in the Liverpool net. He was powerless to prevent any of the goals, beaten twice by brilliance and once by luck.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - If Klopp wants to take the game to Barça he may find his best avenue of attack to be crosses. Alexander-Arnold has immaculate technique from out wide, making him a potentially decisive force on the pitch come Tuesday.

Joe Gomez (CB) - Gomez was in scintillating form earlier this term until a broken leg ruled him out over the winter. He is fit and firing once again, looking assured in the Camp Nou cauldron last week.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - It's difficult to say anything about Van Dijk that hasn't been said before, such is the enormity of praise the Dutch international has received for his performances this campaign. An absolute pillar in this Reds side, few individuals can attest to being as influential on a team.

Andrew Robertson (LB) - Like his counterpart on the right flank, Robertson is a fabulous deliverer of the ball. With 11 Premier League assists, it's plain to see why the Scotsman is held in such high regard by his coach.

Midfielders

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fabinho (CDM) - Though he initially struggled for game-time after arriving from Monaco, Fabinho has developed into one of the club's most consistent performers. He is defensively solid, calm on the ball and fierce in the tackle.

Georginio Wijnaldum (RM) - The ex-Newcastle man has progressed wonderfully under Klopp, honing his skills to become one of England's foremost midfielders with some dominant, confident displays.

Jordan Henderson (LM) - Injuries could see Henderson resume the unfamiliar role he was handed against the Magpies. Despite being less accustomed, he did reasonably against buoyant opponents and showed excellent leadership skills to keep his teammates calm as time slipped away.

Forwards

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Xherdan Shaqiri (RW) - Salah was stretchered off last weekend and has been confirmed unavailable for the match by Klopp. Shaqiri is an acceptable replacement, offering the beautiful combination of trickery and power on the wing.

Sadio Mane (LW) - The 27-year-old has enjoyed a sublime campaign, racking up 24 goals in all competitions. His predatory instincts and blistering pace have been the downfall of many opponents.

Daniel Sturridge (ST) - Roberto Firmino is also sidelined for this crucial clash, leaving Klopp with a choice between Origi and Sturridge to lead the line. With the German needing goals and plenty of them, he may select the clinical Englishman to help topple Barcelona.