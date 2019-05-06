Luka Modric's Real Madrid Future in Doubt as Zinedine Zidane Grows 'Unhappy' With His Performances

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has grown frustrated with Luka Modric's recent form and is now said to be considering the midfielder's future at the club.

Los Blancos endured a torrid start to the season, and their inconsistent form has continued even after Zidane returned to the club in March. Many at the club have been accused of underperforming, and Modric is the latest star to attract attention.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Real's run of just three wins in their last seven games has left Zidane questioning which of his players should remain at the club next season and, according to AS, he has begun to question whether Modric merits a place in his squad.

Zidane is said to fear that Modric, now 33 years old, could be past his best and will soon be coming to the end of his career, meaning it may be time for him to move on.

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen has been lined up as a potential replacement for Modric, and the La Liga giants are thought to have already reached a verbal agreement with Eriksen ahead of a potential blockbuster move this summer.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

However, Zidane's fears over Modric's ability are not shared by most club officials, who still believe he is one of the greatest midfielders in world football. They do not want to lose him, but have now decided that they would not stand in his way if Modric was offered a move away from the club.

The Croatia international does not want to leave Real, but has previously had doubts about his long-term future in Madrid.

Luka Modrić is the first player in history to be awarded the World Cup Golden Ball, UEFA Men's Player, FIFA Best Men's Player and Ballon d'Or in the same year.



Breaking the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly with a clean sweep. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ST8a56klcq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 3, 2018

Inter were heavily linked with a move for the Ballon d'Or winner last summer which left Modric considering his options, but he ultimately opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This season, Modric has made 44 appearances in all competitions, starting 30 of his side's La Liga matches to date. He has managed four goals and eight assists, but has been unable to prevent Los Blancos from falling into this slump.