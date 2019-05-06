Man City 1-0 Leicester City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Kompany Screamer Secures Vital City Win

Manchester City are one game away from wrapping up the Premier League title after Vincent Kompany's 30 yard screamer gave them victory at home to Leicester City on Monday night.

The win was far from easy, as Leicester looked a threat on the attack throughout the game and did not give away any clear cut chances to the home side. City were restricted primarily to long shots - and that's exactly what won it for them when Kompany tried his luck in the 70th minute.

When they needed him most, Captain Kompany produced the magic for his side!



The win takes them back to the top of the table and means that victory away to Brighton on the final day will see them crowned champions for the second consecutive season.

Although the Foxes looked bright on counter-attacks, it was the home side who came closest to opening the scoring in the first half. Sergio Aguero's header came down off the bar and was clawed away on the line by Kasper Schmeichel. Despite optimistic cheers from City fans, goal line technology ruled that it hadn't crossed the line.

Leicester were not able to hit the home side on the break in the second half, as City took control of the game. They continued to defend resolutely however, restricting City to half chances at best. It had the look of a game which was going to take a moment of magic to decide it and that's what it got, through an unlikely source in the Belgian centre-back.

Manchester City

Key Talking Point

After Liverpool's late victory over Newcastle at the weekend, City knew that nothing but a win would do at home to Leicester on Monday night. For a long time, it seemed as though that wasn't going to come, as the away team looked fairly comfortable defending the Cityzens' patient attacks.

Failure to win would have gifted Liverpool the upper hand in the title race and left City needing a miracle to retain their Premier League crown. But then club captain and legend Vincent Kompany stepped up and rifled the ball into the top corner, giving Kasper Schmeichel no chance.

Though there is still one big game to go, there was a feeling that Kompany's screamer may have been the one to seal the title for the Manchester club.

Brighton will be seen as an easier prospect than Leicester, but the Seagulls secured a surprise draw away to Arsenal at the weekend and could well spring one more shock on the final day.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ederson (7); Walker (6), Kompany (6), Laporte (7), Zinchenko (6); D. Silva (6), Gundogan (6), Foden (6); B. Silva (7*), Aguero (5), Sterling (5)

Substitutes: Sane (6), Jesus (N/A), Stones (N/A)

Star Man

Bernardo Silva was a constant menace down the Leicester left-hand side. The Portuguese midfielder looked wanting of the help of his fellow forward players, who didn't have their best games. For the majority of the game, it looked as though anything City created was going to come through Silva.

Ben Chilwell didn't play badly, but still struggled to cope with the former Monaco man at times. His ability to go both ways when attacking a defender has caused full-backs problems all season and that continued on Monday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After the introduction of Leroy Sane, Silva moved into a deeper role but continued to have an influence on the game. Although he didn't have a direct role in the winning goal, it was arguably because of Silva's presence out wide that Leicester defenders did not close down Kompany and therefore afforded him the opportunity to shoot.

Leicester City

Key Talking Point

Youri Tielemans continued his fine form for Leicester on Monday night, and once again his future at the club has been a talking point for fans. With the Belgian seemingly surplus to requirements at parent club AS Monaco, the midfielder could be available for around £40m.

Whilst Rodgers has previously stated his desire to keep the 21-year-old at the King Power Stadium, he admits he does not know whether this will be possible. With the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United struggling in midfield this season, they could see the cultured Tielemans as the solution to their problems.

The Monaco loanee has formed a key part of Rodgers' revolution at Leicester, and fans will be desperate to see him stay. Only time will tell whether he does, but the Foxes boss may have a job on his hands convincing the midfielder to sign on a permanent deal.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Ricardo (7), Evans (5), Maguire (6), Chilwell (6); Ndidi (6), Albrighton (6), Tielemans (7), Choudhury (6), Maddison (7*); Vardy (7)

Substitutes: Barnes (6), Ihenacho (5), Gray (N/A)

Star Man

James Maddison is the perfect example of a player who has thrived since the arrival of Brendan Rodgers. The former Norwich City man appears to be thriving in a system which values possession of the ball and exciting, counter-attacking play.

Really rate James Maddison tidy footballer and has great output for his 1st season in the prem.

Able to play in a CAM role, or in a midfield 3 in an 8 position.

Maddison contributed both offensively and defensively, as his ability to play his way out of trouble was clearly a source of frustration for the home team. The Cityzens struggled to cope when he linked with forward man Jamie Vardy and the pair were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

Time will tell whether the 21-year-old's performances may be enough to earn him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League finals, but he is certain to be a crucial player for Leicester for their next Premier League campaign.

Looking Ahead

The final game in City's thrilling title chase with Liverpool comes away at Brighton. Though the Seagulls are now safe, their performance in the 1-1 draw away to Arsenal at the weekend shows they still have fight left in them.

Leicester on the other hand end their campaign at home to Chelsea. They will be hoping for an impressive home win to cap off a brilliant second half to their season, and tee them up for a busy summer.