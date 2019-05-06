Man Utd Set Deadline for David de Gea to Decide on New Contract Offer Amid PSG Interest

Manchester United have given David de Gea a contract ultimatum, with just one week to decide on whether to take up the club's offer a fresh £350,00-a-week deal.

De Gea's future has been under the microscope in recent weeks, with his stalled contract negotiations coinciding with a string of high-profile mistakes on the field against Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, despite an uncharacteristic dip in form, United have stuck by de Gea, keeping him between the sticks for the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, according to the Sun, the Red Devils issued the Spaniard with a contract ultimatum before the game against the Terriers, forcing him to decide on his future this week, in a bold attempt to finally end the contract saga that has been going on all season.



De Gea's current deal is set to run out in June 2020, and despite telling teammates in December that he was more likely to stay than go, both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are waiting in the wings, ready to pounce this summer or the next, if the keeper fails to renew his deal.

It has been suggested that instability at Old Trafford and a lack of Champions League football could push de Gea into seeking a move.

The Sun's report claims that with talks reaching a deadlock in recent times, United decided to offer the custodian a take-it-or-leave-it deal of £350,000 a week, which has to be answered before the end of the season.



Interesting this offer is shy of top earner Alexis Sanchez, whose basic wage is close to £400,000 a week. Previous reports suggested that another sticking point for de Gea in signing new terms with United was that he wanted parity with the club's best paid stars.

Incidentally, the stalemate against Huddersfield on Sunday mathematically ruled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side out of qualifying for the Champions League this season, potentially triggering a clause that reduces every player's wage by 25%.

This is what occurred following the 2015/16 season, and it has been suggested that it would happen again if the team failed to secure passage to Europe's premier competition in 2018/19. That report claimed that, in light of this, both Paul Pogba and de Gea - United's two principal transfer saga players - would 'demand pay rises' to offset the damages.

How that possible pay reduction relates to United's latest contract offer remains to be seen. However, all may become clear in a week.