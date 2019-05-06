The ball is in Manchester City's court as the furious race for the Premier League title continues.

Liverpool's dramatic win vs. Newcastle has put the pressure back on Manchester City to win its penultimate game, as Pep Guardiola's side hosts Leicester City at the Etihad on Monday. Man City trails Liverpool by two points with its game in hand, and it knows that if it wins Monday and in Sunday's finale vs. Brighton, it will successfully defend its championship.

Leicester, meanwhile, will look to play spoiler. The 2016 champion is coached by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, and he'll look to do his old side a solid by forcing Man City to drop points with the trophy within sight.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

