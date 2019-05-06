Manchester City Squad to Share Enormous Bonus Pot if They Deliver Domestic Treble

By 90Min
May 06, 2019

Manchester City players will be rewarded with a £15m bonus to split between themselves, if they can secure an unprecedented domestic treble.

The Citizens will return to the top of the Premier League pile with a victory over Leicester City on Monday night, one more match standing between them and a second successive title, thereafter. 

They also meet Watford in the FA Cup final on 18 May having already secured the EFL Cup courtesy of a nervy penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's men are currently two points behind rivals Liverpool in the table with a game in hand and would become the first club to retain the Premier League trophy in a decade if they can hold off the Reds' challenge. 


The Telegraph report that completing such a historic achievement - along with triumph in both domestic cup competitions - would land the City squad a cool £15m bonus due to clauses written in the players' contract.


Each member of the side is guaranteed a set sum depending upon which trophies are won, with April's Champions League elimination at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur costing up to £1m per man.


Though the maximum bonus pool that can be spread across the team for winning the aforementioned silverware is in excess of £20m, the final figure will not reach so high as individuals must play in at least 60% of City's minutes per competition to receive the full amount.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In general, players who are on the field for less than the requisite 60% of minutes receive half of their negotiated fee, though there are exceptions.


In cases where injury has prevented a squad member from featuring as often as they otherwise would have, a deal can be struck between player and club to come to a compromise regarding bonuses.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message