Manchester City Squad to Share Enormous Bonus Pot if They Deliver Domestic Treble

Manchester City players will be rewarded with a £15m bonus to split between themselves, if they can secure an unprecedented domestic treble.

The Citizens will return to the top of the Premier League pile with a victory over Leicester City on Monday night, one more match standing between them and a second successive title, thereafter.

They also meet Watford in the FA Cup final on 18 May having already secured the EFL Cup courtesy of a nervy penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's men are currently two points behind rivals Liverpool in the table with a game in hand and would become the first club to retain the Premier League trophy in a decade if they can hold off the Reds' challenge.





The Telegraph report that completing such a historic achievement - along with triumph in both domestic cup competitions - would land the City squad a cool £15m bonus due to clauses written in the players' contract.





Each member of the side is guaranteed a set sum depending upon which trophies are won, with April's Champions League elimination at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur costing up to £1m per man.





Though the maximum bonus pool that can be spread across the team for winning the aforementioned silverware is in excess of £20m, the final figure will not reach so high as individuals must play in at least 60% of City's minutes per competition to receive the full amount.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In general, players who are on the field for less than the requisite 60% of minutes receive half of their negotiated fee, though there are exceptions.





In cases where injury has prevented a squad member from featuring as often as they otherwise would have, a deal can be struck between player and club to come to a compromise regarding bonuses.