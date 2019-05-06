Manchester United Players Set for Massive Wage Cut After Failing to Secure Top Four Finish

A host of Manchester United players will have their pay reduced by 25% next campaign after finishing outside of the Premier League top four this year.

The Red Devils were dire during their 1-1 draw at already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday, a result that confirmed they would not be playing Champions League football next term.

As reported in the Football Leaks revelations, the majority of contracts at United contain a clause that sees squad members lose a quarter of their earnings in that eventuality, with a number of star names set to pay the price for their end-of-season slump.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alexis Sanchez is amongst those to face a salary reduction, with the former Arsenal forward poised to drop £125,000 of his mammoth £500,000-a-week packet if he remains at Old Trafford.





The Daily Mail report that goalkeeper David de Gea, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Fred join Sanchez on the list of those affected by failure to secure a place in Europe's premier club competition for next season.





Paul Pogba takes a larger financial hit than many teammates, though, the Frenchman set to lose out on a £1.9m bonus. In addition to his annual salary, the 26-year-old receives the extra sum if his side qualify for the Champions League.

Whereas United tend to use deterrence, Premier League rivals like the Gunners and neighbours Manchester City incentivise contracts with rewards for winning certain trophies and reaching the top level of European football.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Because of missing out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be deprived of up to £65m in television revenue and prize money, though the problem will be exacerbated if they fail to place in the top four next campaign.





A second successive year outside of the Champions League will see their kit deal with Adidas altered, United having their sponsorship fee cut by 30%. For next season at least, the German sportswear giants will only hold off on £20m of the annual £750m they give the club.