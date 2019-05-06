Juventus's Miralem Pjanic Drops Hints Over Potential PSG Move

Miralem Pjanic could be on the move this summer.

By 90Min
May 06, 2019

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has given no indication that he intends to leave Turin for Paris-Saint Germain while speaking on French television - though he did take the time to heap praise on the Ligue 1 champions, suggesting something could be in the offing.

Pjanic was a guest on Canal Football Club and was asked about whether he had considered ever playing for PSG. The Bosnian responded by stating that PSG are one of the top clubs in the world, but refused to contemplate on whether he would end up finding his way to Paris once he leaves the Old Lady.

"PSG are amongst the top eight European clubs. They want to go to the next level in the Champions League, it is a very big club that would attract any player. 

"There is a footballing project, some truly great players and they have this desire to win the Champions’ League. It is a club that is universally respected."

The 29-year-old made it clear that his aim over the next few years was to lift the famous Champions League trophy, but he didn't specify with whom that would be.

He instead said that he was only focusing on finishing the season with Juventus and he would leave the speculation about his future to others.

"Everything is possible in football, I have been in Italy for eight years now and I am at a truly great club in Juventus. In football you never know what could happen. 

"If everyone feels that way inclined, we could speak about a departure, but I am not at all thinking about that. I am only thinking about finishing my season and my aim of the next few years to win the Champions League.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message