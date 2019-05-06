Pep Guardiola Names Title Rivals Liverpool Alongside Best Team He Has Ever Faced

This season's Premier League title race is going down to the wire as Manchester City battle Liverpool for the right to be called champions.

Both teams have played outstanding football this campaign and that hasn't been lost on Citizens boss Pep Guardiola, who has been more than complimentary about his title rivals.

The Spaniard has managed against some of the world's top sides in his career and, speaking ahead of his side's crucial Monday night clash with Leicester, he likened Jurgen Klopp's team to the Barcelona side which knocked his Bayern Munich team out of the Champions League four years ago.

"In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides,” said Guardiola. “But there are two that were 'Wow!’ One is Barcelona managed by Luis Enrique, with Neymar, Messi and Suarez. The other is this Liverpool. They’re the best two sides I’ve faced as a manager."

High praise indeed for the Reds, who have pushed Manchester City to the final game of the season, an incredible feat after finishing 25 points behind the champions last year.





Guardiola continued to heap the praise on Liverpool, saying: "That’s why being there, with it in our hands, fighting against them until the end, being seven points behind [as City were in January], is so good. It’s the toughest league I’ve ever played as a manager, for the quality from the rivals. No doubts. That’s why being there is incredible.



"But, of course, only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad."



He added: "I’m so proud of my players and all the club, the organisation, and all the staff. They help us to be there. But we still have two tough games and you have to be focused to do a good game, because I’ve been really impressed with the way Leicester have played.





“We’ll try to win that game and go to Brighton [on the final day, when all games kick off at the same time and Liverpool host Wolves] with it in our hands, with a chance to be champions there.”