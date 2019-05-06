Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Who He'd Rather Face With Arsenal in Europa League Final

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he'd rather not face Chelsea in the Europa League final if the Gunners manage to get through to the next stage of the tournament.

As both sides prepare for their respective fixtures on Thursday night, the Gabonese forward has revealed that if they are too face the Blues in the final it wouldn't feel like a new challenge for his side.

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals in the Premier League so far this season, but has failed to net against Maurizio Sarri's side in any competition throughout the campaign.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As quoted by Metro, the Gunners' forward was asked whether he'd want to face their London rivals, answering: "No, I don’t want them.





"We know they are a great team but hopefully first we will go to the final and then I prefer to play Frankfurt, because we have already played against Chelsea.

"I know Frankfurt are really good and if we both go through to the final it will be a hard one."

ℹ️ Chelsea will play in the Champions League next season

ℹ️Tottenham need a point to confirm qualification

ℹ️ If Spurs lose, Arsenal would have to win & turn around an 8 goals worse GD (or win the Europa League)

ℹ️ Man Utd will play in the Europa League next season pic.twitter.com/D57F72JxzS — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 5, 2019

Although the forward was complimentary about both sides, the idea of facing Frankfurt may seem a fresher, yet potentially less challenging prospect if Arsenal progress to the final.

In the first leg of their semi-final tie with Valencia - where Unai Emery's side won 3-1 - the former Borussia Dortmund striker netted a 90th minute goal that could prove to be vital to their success in the second leg.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In response to questions surrounding his race for the Golden Boot in the Premier League, the striker added: ‘It’s a tough battle. We have great strikers in the Premier League.





"Hopefully they won’t keep scoring, but I’m a guy who is confident and I know that I can do it."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined the 20 club on Sunday



But who will win the @CadburyUK Golden Boot? #PL pic.twitter.com/ilrmVhOKZ6 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2019

Although Aubameyang would rather face Frankfurt in Azerbaijan - who grabbed a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the first leg - whatever happens, the Europa League final is certainly shaping up to be an exciting spectacle.