Real Madrid New Kit: Photos of 2019/20 Los Blancos Away Shirt Leaks Online

By 90Min
May 06, 2019

Images of Real Madrid's away shirt for the upcoming 2019/20 La Liga season appear to have surfaced online.

The home strip recently found its way to the internet, and the away kit has now followed suit, giving fans a chance to see the kit which could be worn by some of football's biggest names next season.

Once again it is Footy Headlines coming up with the goods, bringing leaked images of the stunning away kit.

Next year's model is navy blue with gold accents, such as the adidas logo, Fly Emirates name and Real badge. The three adidas stripes on the sleeves are more black than blue, ensuring they stand out on the shirt.

A subtle touch to the shirt is what Footy Headlines describe as a "galaxy-inspired pattern" all over, with the shirt almost looking like a solar system thanks to the combination of colours.

Rounding off the kit, both the shorts and the socks will follow the same design, so they are primarily navy with the gold accents for badges and sponsor logos.

The away kit is the third of Los Blancos' strips to have surfaced, with the traditional white home kit and the mint green third strip rounding out the complete collection.

Fans of the La Liga side will certainly be hoping that these new kits will bring about better fortunes than the current strips. It has been a thoroughly disappointing season for Real, who have failed move on from their inconsistency since Zinedine Zidane's arrival in March.

With a big squad overhaul planned for the summer, plenty of the world's finest players could soon be sporting this new kit. The likes of Eden HazardPaul Pogba and Christian Eriksen have all found their names linked with Real, and fans will undoubtedly be keen to see all three turn out at the Santiago Bernabeu.

