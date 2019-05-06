Twitter Reacts as Vincent Kompany Stunner Gives Manchester City the Upper Hand in the Title Race

Well, that happened, didn't it?

With 70 minutes on the clock, as City desperately needed a goal to reclaim the initiative over Liverpool heading into the final game of the season, things were looking a bit bleak. City, as ever, had all the possession, but Brendan Rodgers' side stood strong in the face of it, and actually looked good for a point.

But Vincent Kompany had other ideas. Bringing the ball forward after recycling possession, the captain looked frustrated at the lack of movement in front of him, so opted to do it himself. He hit it with all the force of several freight trains converging at once, and it rocketed into the postage stamp, sparking scenes of jubilation and disbelief in equal measure.

In fairness Kompany's goal deserves to win a league title — Kevin McLaughlin (@kevymac77) May 6, 2019

Spare a thought for Liverpool fans, however. They had hoped their former manager would do them a favour and leave the fate of the trophy in their hands, but now need City to drop points against Brighton next weekend if they are to win a first Premier League title in almost 30 years.

Liverpool fans watching that Kompany strike fly into the top corner #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/3NpsElzoKi — ✨👊🏾 (@Reece43671363) May 6, 2019

Kelechi Iheanacho with a big chance for Leicester, but he shouts "nah Liverpool fans will be unbearable" right before sticking it wide. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 6, 2019

Liverpool fans:Come on Leicester!!!

Kompany :You could not live with your own failure, where did that bring you, back to me. #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/YaDHVrYHSu — Who_Is_Uche (@PlinythaElder) May 6, 2019

Thoughts and prayers also go out to these City fans, who apparently did not expect Kompany to produce a pearler. Imagine their shock.

It all leads to a straight shoot-out on the last day of the season. City travel to Brighton, while Liverpool host Wolves, and whoever blinks first will surely finish their respective monumental effort without a Premier League title to show for it.