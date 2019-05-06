Unai Emery Insists Arsenal Must Direct Focus Towards Europa League After Top Four Blow

By 90Min
May 06, 2019

Unai Emery has insisted that Arsenal must direct their attention towards the Europa League after their chances of finishing in the top four were dealt a near-fatal blow with a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes, but the Gunners failed to make the most of their advantage and were forced to settle for a point when Glenn Murray levelled the tie for the hosts with a penalty of his own.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The draw means that Arsenal would have to overcome a three-point and eight-goal deficit to finish ahead of Tottenham on the final day of the season.

Emery was keen to forget about the result and looked ahead to the Europa League semi-final second leg clash against Valencia, saying (as quoted by the Daily Star): “The Premier League is our first target and we didn’t get the position we wanted. We tried today for this victory.

"We worked but we didn’t get the result to take the race to next week and now our way is to be strong in our focus for Thursday in Valencia.

"This is not the moment to speak about next season. We need to be strong and stay together for Thursday. It will be a big challenge in big competition and we can do something important. We are really disappointed.

“But I think it’s going to switch off for Thursday and we are going to be strong in our mentality as we prepare."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery also had a line on Danny Welbeck, as it was revealed that the striker will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He adde“I spoke to the club with this situation and the decision is he is going to leave."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message