Watch: Vincent Kompany's Long-Range Stunner Puts Man City Back in First

With the Premier League title hanging in the balance, Vincent Kompany came through in the clutch.

By Avi Creditor
May 06, 2019

WIth Manchester City in desperate search of answers vs. Leicester City, its captain came up with the most improbable one at the perfect time.

Vincent Kompany's 25-yard laser beat Kasper Schmiechel in the 70th minute, breaking open what had been a tense, 0-0 draw at the time and giving Man City a 1-0 win that puts the club back in the driver's seat for the Premier League title.

Schmeichel had already sensationally denied Sergio Aguero on a pair of occasions, but there was no stopping this unlikely blast from the 33-year-old Kompany.

Kompany has scored plenty of clutch goals for Man City in the past, but most tend to come of the header variety off set pieces. This was considerably different, and of seismic proportions given the title stakes.

His last goal for City game over a year ago, the opener in an eventual 3-2 loss to Manchester United on a day when City could have clinched the title with a win. This could wind up serving as one of the decisive tallies as City looks to defend its title.

With Liverpool ahead by two points entering the day, Man City knew it needed to beat Leicester in order to control its own Premier League title destiny. A draw wouldn't eliminated City from contention, but it would give Liverpool the upper hand in Sunday's season finale.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message