WIth Manchester City in desperate search of answers vs. Leicester City, its captain came up with the most improbable one at the perfect time.

Vincent Kompany's 25-yard laser beat Kasper Schmiechel in the 70th minute, breaking open what had been a tense, 0-0 draw at the time and giving Man City a 1-0 win that puts the club back in the driver's seat for the Premier League title.

Schmeichel had already sensationally denied Sergio Aguero on a pair of occasions, but there was no stopping this unlikely blast from the 33-year-old Kompany.

Man City's captain coming through in the clutch. What an absolute beauty from Vincent Kompany!





Kompany has scored plenty of clutch goals for Man City in the past, but most tend to come of the header variety off set pieces. This was considerably different, and of seismic proportions given the title stakes.

Vincent Kompany's goal was his first career Premier League goal from outside the box.

His last goal for City game over a year ago, the opener in an eventual 3-2 loss to Manchester United on a day when City could have clinched the title with a win. This could wind up serving as one of the decisive tallies as City looks to defend its title.

With Liverpool ahead by two points entering the day, Man City knew it needed to beat Leicester in order to control its own Premier League title destiny. A draw wouldn't eliminated City from contention, but it would give Liverpool the upper hand in Sunday's season finale.