Virgil van Dijk Clear to Face Barcelona on Tuesday Despite Injury Scare Rumours

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been given the all clear by the club to face Barcelona on Tuesday, despite reports surfacing claiming both he and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could miss the game through injury.

Having lost 3-0 in Spain - a margin which many believe did not reflect their endeavour on the night - Jurgen Klopp's side will need three unanswered goals if they are to get back on level terms with the Spanish champions in the second leg.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

At face value, they have it all to do if they are to overturn the deficit, and the Mail reported earlier on Monday that the task was set to be made even harder for the Reds, with claims that the club were 'sweating' over the pair's fitness - stemming from the fact neither player joined in with the final training session before the tie.

While it may have come as a scare for those of a Liverpool persuasion, however, the reports were quickly debunked by a club spokesperson, per the Liverpool Echo. The Mail, it seems, got the wrong end of the stick, and both Van Dijk and Oxlade-Chamberlain - who recently returned from a year-long layoff - were simply doing individual sessions to manage their workloads.

A club spokesperson has confirmed that there is no reason why Van Dijk and Oxlade-Chamberlain aren’t in team training this afternoon, with the pair doing individual sessions.



With a clean sheet looking absolutely essential if Liverpool are to overcome the odds, the news with regards to Van Dijk will be particularly welcome. The Dutchman has been instrumental to the Reds' successes so far this season, winning the PFA Player of the Year award for his efforts, and will need to be on his game once again on Tuesday if his side are to stand any chance.

There was less good news in the attacking third, however, as Jurgen Klopp admitted he would be without key attackers Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the all-important tie. The latter suffered from some concussion issues after a knock taken in a challenge with Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka on Saturday.

"Both Mo and Roberto are not available." Klopp said, before elaborating on Salah's condition. "It's concussion so he wouldn't be allowed to play. We cannot do it."

Substitutes Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi combined for the all-important winner against Newcastle, so they could come in for the absent attackers, while young striker Rhian Brewster could make a competitive debut should Klopp feel in the mood for something avant-garde.