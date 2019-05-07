Divock Origi put Liverpool ahead in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal Tuesday with an insane quick goal in the 79th minute.

It was his second goal of the match.

Liverpool now leads the match 4–0, with an aggregate lead of 4–3 after a loss in the first semifinal last week.

Origi scored on the trick play off the corner kick from Alexander Arnold, while Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen had was unable to react quick enough.

This actually worked. What a shrewd move from Trent Alexander-Arnold!



