Antonio Conte Claims There Is '60% Chance' He Will Return to Serie A Next Season

May 07, 2019

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that there is a 60% chance that he will be working in Serie A next season.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in July 2018, having spent two seasons in west London.

Conte has been linked with MilanInter, Roma, as well as a return to former club Juventus, and he has revealed that he will most likely be managing in Italy next season.

"There's a 60 per cent chance that I'll stay in Italy, 30% that I go abroad and 10% that I'll wait", he told Italian publication La Lene, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I can't say 'yes' to any team because nothing's there. I haven't talked to any Serie A clubs personally yet, it's still a bit early."


Conte won the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea and won the FA Cup in his last match in charge of the Blues. However, he was sacked at the end of his second season in West London after Chelsea finished fifth in the league, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

He was replaced by fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri who has secured Champions League football and guided Chelsea to the Europa League semi-finals this season.

Prior to his spell in England, Conte won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus, after spending 13 years with I Bianconeri as a player. He left the Old Lady to become Italy manager, managing Gli Azzurri for two years before resigning because he "wanted to return to the cut and thrust of club football."

