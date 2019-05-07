Arsenal Likely to Drop Interest in Lille Star Nicolas Pepe & Focus on Cheaper Attacking Targets

Arsenal may turn their attention elsewhere after being priced out of a summer move for Ligue 1 sensation Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners have long been linked with the Ivorian star, but will focus on 'more realistic' targets, such as Ryan Fraser and David Neres, due to Pepe's price tag.

Pepe has lit up Ligue 1 this season, with 20 goals and 11 assists to his name so far, and has attracted the attention of many suitors, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain among those linked.

France Football (as reported via GFFN) claim that Arsenal have 'held contacts' over Pepe, but the 23-year-old, who is often valued at over £60m, will be too expensive.

Instead the report suggests that Arsenal will turn to other targets Fraser and Ajax star Neres, calling them 'more realistic'.

Arsenal's interest in the former has been well documented over recent weeks, while the latter has attracted attention for his part in Ajax's mesmerising Champions League run.

22-year-old Neres has been in fine form this season, scoring ten times and assisting 13 in the Eredivisie and Champions League combined, as the Dutch club eye an historic treble.

However, despite their interest in Neres or any of the above mentioned targets, Arsenal may not have a huge amount of money to play with this summer, with reports suggesting they may only have as little as £40m to spend on transfers.

As a result, several first team players have been tipped to make way in the off season, as Unai Emery looks to revamp his squad after failing to qualify for the Champions League.