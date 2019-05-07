Barcelona Striker Luis Suárez Makes Celebration Promise Ahead of Anfield Return

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Barcelona striker Luis Suárez has vowed not to celebrate 'in the same way' if he scores against his former club in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old gave Barcelona the lead in the first leg last week and drew the ire of some Liverpool fans when he celebrated his goal.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Two further goals from Lionel Messi gave Barcelona control of the tie as they ran out 3-0 winners


Speaking in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sportthe Uruguayan said that he will not replicate his exuberant celebration from the first leg if he scores at Anfield.


He said: "Celebrating the goal last week, people who know about football, who love this sport, know about the importance of this.


"I have all the respect in the world for Liverpool fans. Because I scored and celebrated with my fans, I say sorry.

"Obviously it is clear that if I score a goal against Liverpool I won't celebrate it in the same way."

The Uruguayan made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring 82 goals. He won the League Cup during his time at Anfield as well as winning the Premier League Golden Boot and was also voted as the PFA Players' Player of the Year for the 2013/14 season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He joined Barcelona in 2014 and has continued his excellent goalscoring record, scoring 177 goals in 246 appearances.

During his time at the Camp Nou, Suárez has won four La Liga and Copa del Rey titles and also won the Champions League in 2015.


The second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie between Liverpool and Barcelona takes place at Anfield at 8pm BST on Tuesday.

