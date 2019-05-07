Bayern Munich Eye Julen Lopetegui as Shock Summer Replacement for Niko Kovac

Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked with a sensational return to club management at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Lopetegui lasted just 138 days as Los Blancos' manager at the beginning of the season before getting the sack, with his final game in charge a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou in October.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite not being in charge of a club since, it hasn't stopped Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Spaniard is being lined up as Bayern Munich's new manager, as the pressure continues to mount on Niko Kovac.

The news has come after Bayern's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was seen meeting Lopetegui in Spain's capital. As a result, it has sent tongues wagging over the latter's possible return to management.

Despite remaining on course for securing Die Roten a league and cup double this season, speculation has continued to mount regarding Kovac's position at the Allianz Arena.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and out-of-work Jose Mourinho are just two names that have been linked with the managerial job at Bayern Munich, although they could both now lose out to Lopetegui.





The 52-year-old was acrimoniously sacked as Spain's national team manager on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, after agreeing to take over at Real Madrid without consulting the Spanish FA.

David Ramos/GettyImages

While his time at the Santiago Bernabeu will not be fondly remembered - having won just four of his ten La Liga games - Lopetegui's best work was done with Spain's youth teams, winning both the Under-21 and Under-17 European Championships.