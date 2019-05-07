Brendan Rodgers Rues Kelechi Iheanacho's Miss as Leicester Are Edged by Manchester City

Brendan Rodgers has been left to rue Leicester City's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, as striker Kelechi Iheanacho missed the 'best chance of the game'.

City's winner came courtesy of a Vincent Kompany wonder goal after the Foxes looked as though they may hold on for a share of the points. The defeat handed City the advantage in the title race and leaves seventh place now out of reach for Leicester.

It could all have been a different story however, as Iheanacho was handed a glorious opportunity to equalise in the 87th minute. After Hamza Choudhury won the ball in City's half, he played in the Nigerian striker, only for his team mate to scuff the shot wide.

Speaking on the opportunity, as quoted by Leicester's official website, Rodgers said: "We had probably the best chance in the game with young Kelechi, which unfortunately he didn’t take."

Despite the defeat, the Leicester boss remained proud of his team, as he said: "I thought the first half in particular, we played with a lot of quality,

"Our confidence was good in our build-up play and we played through their pressure and gave them a lot of problems. We needed to carry that into the second half and we didn’t, so we’ll analyse that."

Rodgers claimed his side's change of style in the second half resulted in the concession of Kompany's goal, adding: "We started to go a little bit longer with our build-up play and the problem with that is it gives you a little bit of a rest for one second, but then it comes back quicker. That’s what happened in the build-up to their goal. We got deeper and deeper."

Leicester host Chelsea in the final game of the season, as they look to end their campaign on a high ahead of a busy summer. Three points for the Foxes would guarantee a top-half finish and could even lift them into eighth position.