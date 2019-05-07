USA's DeAndre Yedlin Undergoes Groin Surgery, Gold Cup Participation in Question

Yedlin has not played since the loss to Crystal Palace on April 6.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 07, 2019

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has undergone surgery to correct a groin injury and could miss the U.S. men's national team's matches in the Concacaf Gold Cup next month.

Yedlin, 25, posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing he had gone under the knife.

"Surgery complete," he said. "Now time to recover."

Yedlin missed the team's loss to Liverpool on Saturday with a groin injury and has not played since Newcastle's loss to Crystal Palace on April 6. Yedlin will miss the team's final game of the season on Sunday, but his status remains unclear heading into the summer.

The U.S. will take on Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in the group stage of this year's Gold Cup, which is set to begin on June 15. The U.S. will play Jamaica and Venezuela in a pair of friendly tune-ups prior to the team's first competitive matches since the conclusion of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message