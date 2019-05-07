Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has undergone surgery to correct a groin injury and could miss the U.S. men's national team's matches in the Concacaf Gold Cup next month.

Yedlin, 25, posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing he had gone under the knife.

"Surgery complete," he said. "Now time to recover."

Yedlin missed the team's loss to Liverpool on Saturday with a groin injury and has not played since Newcastle's loss to Crystal Palace on April 6. Yedlin will miss the team's final game of the season on Sunday, but his status remains unclear heading into the summer.

The U.S. will take on Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in the group stage of this year's Gold Cup, which is set to begin on June 15. The U.S. will play Jamaica and Venezuela in a pair of friendly tune-ups prior to the team's first competitive matches since the conclusion of 2018 World Cup qualifying.