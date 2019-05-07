Eden Hazard Reveals He Voted for Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero as PFA Player of the Year

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has revealed that his vote for this season's PFA Player of the Year went to Sergio Aguero of Manchester City, due to his 'consistency' in the Premier League over the past eight years.

Both Hazard and Aguero were on the shortlist for the award this season, along with Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane and eventual winner Virgil van Dijk. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While Sterling and Van Dijk were the two front-runners for the award - due to their form and part in what's been an exhilarating title race between the two clubs - Hazard admitted in Chelsea's programme notes prior to the 3-0 victory over Watford that his vote went to Aguero.

As quoted by The Metro, he said: "I voted for Sergio Aguero – not because he scored a hat-trick against us! He has been playing in the Premier League for eight years now and in that time he is the guy who is always consistent. 

"Sometimes he’s injured, but when he’s on the pitch, he always scores goals. Sadio Mane was good, for example, but a lot of players deserved to win…even me!"

Aguero joined City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid for £35m, and has since become a legend in the blue half of Manchester, becoming the club's record goalscorer during his eight years at the Etihad.

Furthermore, the Argentine has scored at least 20 Premier League goals in six of his eight seasons in England, including this campaign, helping the club to three league titles - which could become four if they beat Brighton on Friday. 

Despite Hazard's nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award, due to his 15 goals and 16 assists in the league, he was omitted from the Team of the Year, in what could be his final season at Chelsea, as rumours of a move to Real Madrid fail to dissipate.  

