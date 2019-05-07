Everton: 6 Strikers Marco Silva Should Consider Bringing to Goodison Park

Marco Silva is close to guiding Everton to eighth place in his first campaign as the club's manager, although it won't be enough to secure European football for next season.

One of the biggest criticisms regarding Silva's first season at Goodison Park is the absence of a striker who possesses a genuine goalscoring threat in the final third.

Only Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson (both 13) are into double figures in terms of goals scored in the Premier League, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin the club's top-scoring striker in the league with only six.

It's been a problem since the sale of Romelu Lukaku in 2017, and one that must be rectified this summer if the Toffees have genuine aspirations of finishing higher than eighth.

While virtually every club around the world is targeting someone to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis, here are six strikers that could do just that for Everton in 2018/19.

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

A striker that is likely to court plenty of interest over the summer, Everton should be targeting Callum Wilson in a bid to solve their goalscoring dilemma.

The Bournemouth star has really kicked on this season in what is his fourth season in the Premier League, netting 14 goals and providing a further nine, highlighting his all around skills.

The Toffees aren't the only Premier League side keeping tabs on the England international, with Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring the 27-year-old, but the prospect of achieving European football the following campaign could turn his head.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Despite Fulham's relegation back to the Championship after only one season in the Premier League, one player who has enjoyed a fine campaign at Craven Cottage is Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 24-year-old has notched 11 league goals ahead of the final game of the season against Newcastle, though the powerful Serb is expected to leave ahead of the club's drop into England's second tier.

Fulham's pain could be Everton's gain, however, as on his day, Mitrovic can cause any defence a whole host of major problems.

Che Adams (Birmingham City)

Despite only being 22, Birmingham City striker Che Adams makes up for his lack of experience through his natural ability, possessing the pace and power most associate with a lone striker.

Adams can back his physical attributes up with goals too, with his tally of 22 in the Championship this season showcasing his proficiency in the final third.

With Calvert-Lewin impressing up front, despite his lack of goals, Toffees fans may enjoy the prospect of seeing Adams pair up with him in order to form a formidable strike duo.

Kevin Volland (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kevin Volland has enjoyed a fine season for Bayer Leverkusen, and it could still end with a place in next season's Champions League.

The 26-year-old German international has scored 14 Bundesliga goals this season, as well as contributing eight assists, showing his versatility across Bayer's frontline in the process.

While it would be difficult to lure Volland away from his homeland, especially if Die Werkself secure a top four finish come the end of the season, the chance to play Premier League football may be too much to resist.

Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo)

He's been linked with a move to West Ham for the majority of this season, but Everton should also be eyeing a move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez this summer.

Despite playing in a side threatened with La Liga relegation, the Uruguayan international has 13 goals and five assists this season, and at 22, certainly has his best years ahead of him.

A strong, physical presence up front could complement the pace of Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison well - while Gylfi Sigurdsson may be one to benefit from his vision and passing ability.

Duvan Zapata - Atalanta (On Loan From Sampdoria)

You know you've had a good season when you're ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring charts, and that's where Duvan Zapata currently lies.

The 28-year-old has scored an impressive 22 Serie A goals this season, with only Fabio Quagliarella netting more than him in Italy's top-flight.

Zapata's goalscoring exploits have fired Atalanta to the brink of reaching next season's Champions League, and while signing the Sampdoria loanee is only halfway through his current loan spell, Everton should go all out to try and secure a striker with proven finishing ability.