Fans of English Clubs Donate 75,000 Kits as Part of Kits for Africa Campaign

Supporters of various teams across England have donated a record-breaking 75,000 kits as part of SportPesa's Kits for Africa campaign.

The charity initiative seeks to provide underprivileged communities in Africa with various pieces of kit from teams all over England, ensuring as many people as possible can show their support for football.

The Kits for Africa campaign has now managed to donate 75,000 kits, thanks to the support of fans all around England.

SportPesa has worked tirelessly alongside official partners Everton, Southampton, Hull City and non-league side Loughborough Dynamo to collect over 45,000 pieces of kit this season alone.

To celebrate the achievement, both Everton and Hull dedicated recent home games to the Kits for Africa campaign. Everton's meeting with Burnley on Friday was all about celebrating the accomplishment, while Hull recognised their part in the donation when they faced Wigan Athletic in April.

Loughborough Dynamo also managed to make an impressive impact on the campaign, as supporters of the club came together to donate 22,000 pieces of kit, supporting both local sides and more mainstream Premier League teams.

Shaun Simmonds, Head of Marketing at SportPesa said: “Kits For Africa has been a real success story of our football partnerships and we are delighted to be able to celebrate this achievement with our partner clubs and their fans.

👏 Hull City would like to thank fans who have donated to the @SportPesa Kits For Africa campaign and remind supporters that there's still time to contribute items of football kit in the deposit bins located in both Tiger Leisure stores.#MakeItCount | #hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/cz9unSXnOf — Hull City (@HullCity) January 8, 2019

"SportPesa has a proud history of supporting grassroots sport globally and we’re incredibly grateful to everybody that donated their kits to communities who simply don’t have the same opportunities many of us do.”