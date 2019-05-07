Gareth Bale Refuses Real Madrid Exit Despite Zinedine Zidane Telling Forward He Is No Longer Needed

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told Gareth Bale he does not fit into his plans for the club next season, but the winger has stood his ground and remains determined to stay.

The news comes after Bale was left out of the Madrid squad for their 3-2 home win over Villarreal at the weekend, and he is expected to be omitted from the team for the rest of the season.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

As reported by Daily Mail, the Welshman was called into a one-to-one meeting with his manager, where Zidane let Bale know he was free to leave Madrid in the summer.

Their relationship has not improved since Zidane's previous spell at the club and it is understood their meeting was 'brief and frosty'. The pair fell out after Bale was left on the bench for Madrid's Champions League final with Liverpool last season.

The Welshman was brought on as a second half substitute and scored a brace to hand the Spanish side their 13th European Cup.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Owing partly to his injury problems, the former Tottenham wide man has been a bit-part player for Los Blancos in recent seasons. With his high wages and fitness issues, Madrid are keen to move him on as they look to sign a replacement.

Madrid have had a very underwhelming season, sitting 15 points behind leaders Barcelona. The loss of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and their failure to find a suitable replacement has resulted in a poor season, and they are now keen to spend big to help bridge this gap.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Spanish giants have been linked with Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, but their ability to sign players of that ilk may hinge on whether they can shift one of their highest earners in Bale.