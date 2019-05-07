Gennaro Gattuso Claims Bust Up With Tiemoue Bakayoko Will Be Dealt With Behind Closed Doors

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has admitted that he will deal with Tiemoue Bakayoko after the two appeared to fall out during the Rossoneri's 2-1 win over Bologna on Monday evening in Serie A.

After midfielder Lucas Biglia was forced to come off due to an injury early on, Bakayoko was instructed to warm up, only for Gattuso to bring Jose Mauri on instead.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The on-loan Chelsea player sat back down on the substitute bench, but the two clashed over the incident, with Bakayoko filmed shouting clear expletives towards Gattuso's direction.

“What happens is our business and it happens in our dressing room," Gattuso said in his post match interview to Sky Italia, as quoted by Sempremilan.

"I asked Bakayoko to get ready, he took a while, so I called up Jose Mauri.

“We wear a prestigious jersey, I have to be clear and honest. I waited seven or eight minutes and he hadn’t even put his shinpads on. I’ve told many coaches to get stuffed in my career, it ended there. We’ll see, it’s all about respect.

“The players can say anything to me, but the main thing is that they don’t lack respect for their teammates and the dressing room atmosphere."

The French holding midfielder recently turned up an hour late to training after claiming his car had run out of petrol, which was allegedly a contributing factor in Gattuso implementing a dreaded 'ritiro', in which players are forced to stay at Milan's training ground for several days due to ill-discipline and poor performances during the campaign.

“We have other priorities right now. We’ll see at the end of the season, like a school report, who behaved well and badly. Anyone can insult me on the touchline, but we’ll meet in a room eye-to-eye and see.

“I want to sort this out in the dressing room and talk in my language, which I cannot do on television. So we have to focus on the victory and not waste time on other issues.”

