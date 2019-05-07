Jamie Vardy Named Premier League Player of the Month for April

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been named Premier League Player of the Month for April.

The 32-year-old claimed five goals in four games for Brendan Rodgers' side, including a brace during the Foxes' 3-0 win over Arsenal.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Vardy scored in all but one of his appearances in April, which was enough to see off other contenders Eden Hazard of Chelsea, Man City's Aymeric Laporte, as well as Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.



Burnley's Chris Wood, Southampton's Shane Long and Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United made up the eight man shortlist.



This is the third time that Vardy has won the award, but his first since winning consecutive awards in October and November in 2015, the year Leicester won the title.

What a season Jamie Vardy's had again...



18 goals & 4 assists as a 32-year-old playing for Leicester is class.



He's now bagged 75 league goals in the last 4 seasons... Not bad for a non league lad 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZiK1aIeg38 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 4, 2019

As well as his double against Arsenal, Vardy scored another double against Huddersfield, as well as a strike at home to Bournemouth to move the former non-league forward onto 18 Premier League goals for the campaign, which makes him this season's top English scorer.

Leicester have shown dramatic signs of improvement since Rodgers took over in February following the sacking of Claude Puel.



4️⃣ matches

5️⃣ goals

3️⃣ Player of the Month awards#LCFC's @vardy7 wins April's Player of the Month award 👏 pic.twitter.com/KpUo2zgQ52 — Elliott Green (@ElliottGreen_) May 7, 2019

The Foxes have won six of their ten games under the former Celtic manager, as well as playing an extremely attractive style of play.

Vardy joins an exclusive list of players who have three player of the month awards, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Robbie Keane, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Mohamed Salah, Dwight Yorke and Ashley Young being recognised.