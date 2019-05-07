Juan Mata Makes Barcelona His 'First Choice' With 'Everything Agreed' for Summer Free Switch

Juan Mata could be set for a move to Barcelona this summer, with reports that the Manchester United playmaker has already agreed everything with the Spanish champions regarding a free transfer.

Mata, 31, has been at Old Trafford since 2014, when he swapped Chelsea for United in a deal worth £37.1m, and has has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.

The Spaniard however is out of contract this summer and, according to SPORT, reigning La Liga champions Barcelona are the player's 'first choice' destination.

The Catalan outlet claim that Mata also remains keen on a move to Barça, and have gone as far to say that a deal has been 'agreed' in principle, but nothing will be confirmed until after their Champions League campaign - which could see them lift the trophy on 1 June.

It's thought that Mata wants a two-year contract at the Camp Nou, with the option of an additional year, as well as seeking to earn in the region of €5m-per-season.

United have apparently tried to keep the World Cup winner on their books, although their 'final offer' of a one-year extension at Old Trafford was snubbed by Mata, who now appears likely to return to Spain after leaving in 2011 to join Chelsea.

There was even talk from The Mirror of a sensational stay in the Premier League for Mata, as Brighton looked to make the most of his situation at United. However, their interest subsequently waned upon discovering his intentions to move back to Spain.

Mata has scored 45 goals in 217 appearances for United, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular this season, scoring three goals in just 16 Premier League starts in a season that will see them miss out on a top four finish.