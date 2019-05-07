Leicester City Unveil New Retro adidas Home & Goalkeeper Kit for 2019/20 Season

Leicester City have unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 Premier League season, favoring a design that calls back to Leicester's promotion into the Premier League.



After a photo showing Leicester City's new home kit leaked on Monday morning, the official announcement from the Foxes seemed imminent. It was rumored to be released after Leicester's final game against Chelsea, but instead it was released shortly after the Manchester City game.

Leicester City's 2019/20 adidas home kit has been unveiled 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 7, 2019

According to Leicester City's official website, the launch of the new kit "underlines the different meanings that wearing their team’s kit can bring to people from all walks of life.

"Football is for everyone, and with the help of the Club’s first team players, Leicester City Women, Club legends, girls in the Regional Talent Club and boys in the Premier League Kicks programme, the launch helped bring the new adidas 2019/20 home shirt to everyone."

A closer look at Leicester City's new kit 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 7, 2019

Leicester have reduced their kit to a rather simplistic design, with adidas favouring the inclusion of the crew-neck cut, opposed to the v-neck style of their current shirt. The logo and three stripes are now gold, and they've introduced an elegant check pattern to act as the shirts base.

The kit harks back to Leicester's days in the Championship, as it returns to the fan favourite of white shorts that Leicester modelled in their promotion winning campaign in the 2013/14 season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The kit was unveiled after the Foxes hard-fought 1-0 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad. With the official release date being on the 11 May, one day before the final game of the season where they host Chelsea at home.

Leicester currently sit ninth in the table with one game remaining in the season, a win against Chelsea on Sunday could help the Foxes finish the season with a respectable eighth placed finish.

