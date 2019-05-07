Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Dominant Reds Stun World to Reach the Final

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Liverpool produced one of the most unbelievable performances in football history as they stormed to a 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield, overturning their 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

It took Liverpool just six minutes to find the back of the net, with Divock Origi alert in the box to tap in a rebounded effort from Jordan Henderson. With Liverpool full of confidence and Barcelona looking for a vital away goal, the two sides played out a thrilling first half, both throwing caution to the wind. However, neither could find a goal before the break.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, it wasn't long before Liverpool found themselves in the ascendancy. With barely ten minutes of the second half played, substitute Georginio Wijnaldum had netted twice, finding himself unmarked in the area to leave Barcelona fans sweating.

The fourth came after 78 minutes, thanks to a genius corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He took it quickly and Origi was stood in acres of space in the box, and he rifled the ball home to give Liverpool one foot in the final.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

LIVERPOOL

Key Talking Point

What on earth have we just witnessed? They talk about how great Liverpool's comeback in the 2005 Champions League final, but this was something else.

Even without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the Reds looked like one of the greatest sides in history. Everything they touched turned to gold. Defenders were powerful, midfielders were dominant and the forwards were electric. They got everything right, and they can now reap the rewards.

This will go down as one of the most unbelievable moments in world history, not just in football. That might be slightly hyperbolic...but it was an amazing night at Anfield. Each member of the squad, including Jurgen Klopp, deserve statues outside Anfield. Absolutely breathtaking stuff.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Alisson (7); Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7); Henderson (8), Fabinho (6), Milner (6); Shaqiri (6), Origi (9*), Mane (8).

Substitutes: Wijnaldum (8), Gomez (N/A), Sturridge (N/A).

STAR MAN - Divock Origi


Who needs Salah and Firmino? Origi was absolutely astonishing against Barcelona. He looked nothing like a reserve, but more like an elite striker.

His movement was a constant problem for Barcelona, who simply could not find an answer for him. Whatever he wanted to do, he could do. He pressed defenders and wholly dominated the right flank.

Two goals were a deserved reward for Origi, and this performance will mean he will always be remembered in Liverpool folklore.

BARCELONA

Key Talking Point

Regardless of how good Liverpool were, Barcelona were shocking at Anfield. They just could not compete with the Reds, and they looked like a completely different side to the Blaugrana who earned a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Passes were sloppy, decisions were slow, and it looked as though they were incapable of stepping up to the challenge, which is almost unheard of for Barcelona. They did not look like a side who wanted to be in the Champions League final, but instead like a team of toddlers who had never kicked a ball before in their lives.

Not often do Barcelona get taught a lesson in how to play football, but they were lucky not to lose this by more. Everyone got everything wrong, and they got exactly what they deserved.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ter Stegen (5); Roberto (5), Pique (4), Lenglet (4), Alba (3); Vidal (5), Busquets (5), Rakitic (5); Messi (6*), Suarez (5), Coutinho (5).

Substitutes: Semedo, Arthur

STAR MAN - Lionel Messi


Star man makes it sound like Lionel Messi was good. Lionel Messi was not good, he was simply not as bad as everyone else.

The Argentine had a few good looks at goal in the first half, and Liverpool were always fearful of his dribbling abilities, but even he could not do enough to inspire his side.

He can hold his head high, but only just.

Looking Ahead 


Liverpool return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, in the hope that victory will be enough to seal the league title. If things don't go their way, at least they will have the Champions League final to look forward to.

As for Barcelona, they welcome Getafe to Camp Nou on Sunday.

