Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Dominant Reds Stun World to Reach the Final

Liverpool produced one of the most unbelievable performances in football history as they stormed to a 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield, overturning their 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

It took Liverpool just six minutes to find the back of the net, with Divock Origi alert in the box to tap in a rebounded effort from Jordan Henderson. With Liverpool full of confidence and Barcelona looking for a vital away goal, the two sides played out a thrilling first half, both throwing caution to the wind. However, neither could find a goal before the break.

However, it wasn't long before Liverpool found themselves in the ascendancy. With barely ten minutes of the second half played, substitute Georginio Wijnaldum had netted twice, finding himself unmarked in the area to leave Barcelona fans sweating.

The fourth came after 78 minutes, thanks to a genius corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He took it quickly and Origi was stood in acres of space in the box, and he rifled the ball home to give Liverpool one foot in the final.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

LIVERPOOL

Key Talking Point

What on earth have we just witnessed? They talk about how great Liverpool's comeback in the 2005 Champions League final, but this was something else.

Even without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the Reds looked like one of the greatest sides in history. Everything they touched turned to gold. Defenders were powerful, midfielders were dominant and the forwards were electric. They got everything right, and they can now reap the rewards.

Regardless of your opinion on Liverpool, you have to admit that was one of the best performances in Champions League history. #LIVBAR — James Houghton (@JHoughtonJourno) May 7, 2019

I had to give Liverpool a clap for that performance.



The greatest comeback



Missing 4 key players too, putting in a football masterclass against the best team in the world — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) May 7, 2019

This will go down as one of the most unbelievable moments in world history, not just in football. That might be slightly hyperbolic...but it was an amazing night at Anfield. Each member of the squad, including Jurgen Klopp, deserve statues outside Anfield. Absolutely breathtaking stuff.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Alisson (7); Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7); Henderson (8), Fabinho (6), Milner (6); Shaqiri (6), Origi (9*), Mane (8).







Substitutes: Wijnaldum (8), Gomez (N/A), Sturridge (N/A).

STAR MAN - Divock Origi





Who needs Salah and Firmino? Origi was absolutely astonishing against Barcelona. He looked nothing like a reserve, but more like an elite striker.

His movement was a constant problem for Barcelona, who simply could not find an answer for him. Whatever he wanted to do, he could do. He pressed defenders and wholly dominated the right flank.

ORIGI SPRINTING ROUND NOW AFTER ALMOST GETTING A STRETCHER THE COMPLETE HERO — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 7, 2019

Origi & Gini walking into the changing room Like... pic.twitter.com/OMRkV75OPh — The Advocate (@TheAceOfKnaves7) May 7, 2019

Greatest thing I’ve seen as a Liverpool fan, give origi a statue — Brian McCarron (@BrianMcCarron17) May 7, 2019

Two goals were a deserved reward for Origi, and this performance will mean he will always be remembered in Liverpool folklore.

BARCELONA

Key Talking Point

Regardless of how good Liverpool were, Barcelona were shocking at Anfield. They just could not compete with the Reds, and they looked like a completely different side to the Blaugrana who earned a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Passes were sloppy, decisions were slow, and it looked as though they were incapable of stepping up to the challenge, which is almost unheard of for Barcelona. They did not look like a side who wanted to be in the Champions League final, but instead like a team of toddlers who had never kicked a ball before in their lives.

Barcelona rested all their main players over the weekend and still can't defend a 3-0 agg lead.

Embarassing. — ❌Ra'¡d❌⚽⚡️🇹🇹 🇹🇷 (@MesutsTouch) May 7, 2019

Shameful. Absolutely shocking from Barcelona. Valverde with his midtable mentality should be sacked right now — Messi World (@MessiWorId) May 7, 2019

Not often do Barcelona get taught a lesson in how to play football, but they were lucky not to lose this by more. Everyone got everything wrong, and they got exactly what they deserved.



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ter Stegen (5); Roberto (5), Pique (4), Lenglet (4), Alba (3); Vidal (5), Busquets (5), Rakitic (5); Messi (6*), Suarez (5), Coutinho (5).

Substitutes: Semedo, Arthur

STAR MAN - Lionel Messi





Star man makes it sound like Lionel Messi was good. Lionel Messi was not good, he was simply not as bad as everyone else.

The Argentine had a few good looks at goal in the first half, and Liverpool were always fearful of his dribbling abilities, but even he could not do enough to inspire his side.

Messi did a good job today but he will take the blame from clowns — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) May 7, 2019

He can hold his head high, but only just.

Looking Ahead







Liverpool return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, in the hope that victory will be enough to seal the league title. If things don't go their way, at least they will have the Champions League final to look forward to.





As for Barcelona, they welcome Getafe to Camp Nou on Sunday.