Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages on Tuesday in its 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. The club's blowout win erased a three-goal deficit from the semifinals first leg, advancing Liverpool to its second-straight Champions League final.

Twitter erupted with reactions from around the sports world following Liverpool's victory.

Check out the best reactions below, including tweets from a pair of NBA luminaries.

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 7, 2019

Well done to @LFC. Magnificent! — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 7, 2019

LIVERPOOL!!!!! 🔴🔴🔴🔴 — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) May 7, 2019

Nothing. Is. Impossible. What a game. Two of my favorite teams competing today. Go on @LFC!!!! #LIVBAR #ChampionsLeague — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) May 7, 2019

Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1. Ajax holds a 1-0 lead against Tottenham before the second leg kicks off Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.