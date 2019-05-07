Twitter Melts Down Over Liverpool's Comeback to Beat Barcelona in Champions League Semifinals

Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals to advance 4-3 on aggregate. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 07, 2019

Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages on Tuesday in its 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. The club's blowout win erased a three-goal deficit from the semifinals first leg, advancing Liverpool to its second-straight Champions League final. 

Twitter erupted with reactions from around the sports world following Liverpool's victory.

Check out the best reactions below, including tweets from a pair of NBA luminaries. 

Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1. Ajax holds a 1-0 lead against Tottenham before the second leg kicks off Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. 

More Soccer

