Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals to advance 4-3 on aggregate.
Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages on Tuesday in its 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. The club's blowout win erased a three-goal deficit from the semifinals first leg, advancing Liverpool to its second-straight Champions League final.
Twitter erupted with reactions from around the sports world following Liverpool's victory.
Check out the best reactions below, including tweets from a pair of NBA luminaries.
👏🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ AMAZING NIGHT FOR THE REDS. WOW‼️‼️ #YNWA❤️ https://t.co/n9tuwtaj8z— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2019
YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 7, 2019
Wow!!!!! No words!!! What a game!!!! Incredible!!! #ynwa @LFC— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) May 7, 2019
Well done to @LFC. Magnificent!— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 7, 2019
LIVERPOOL!!!!! 🔴🔴🔴🔴— Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) May 7, 2019
May 7, 2019
Nothing. Is. Impossible. What a game. Two of my favorite teams competing today. Go on @LFC!!!! #LIVBAR #ChampionsLeague— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) May 7, 2019
Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1. Ajax holds a 1-0 lead against Tottenham before the second leg kicks off Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.