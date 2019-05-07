Liverpool vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Champions League

How to watch Liverpool face Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, May 7.

By Kaelen Jones
May 07, 2019

Liverpool and Barcelona will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup on Tuesday, May 7. Kickoff from Anfield is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona enters the bout with a 3–0 lead on aggregate following a win at home in the first leg, with Luis Suarez scoring the opener and Lionel Messi delivering a second-half double to put the Spanish champions in full command. The winner of the matchup will move on to the Champions League final, where it will face either Ajax or Tottenham.

Liverpool is hoping to return to the UCL final for the second straight season after losing the final vs. Real Madrid in 2018. The Premier League side is jostling for its first league championship in 29 years in addition to the European cup. Its chances of a comeback were dented over the weekend, though, with star forward Mohamed Salah suffering a concussion and joining Roberto Firmino as unavailable for the matchup.

Barcelona, meanwhile, recently captured the La Liga title behind another outstanding season from Messi. The Spanish football giants are alive in the quest for a treble, with Barcelona set to play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final later this month as well.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message