Liverpool to Renew Interest in Marco Asensio This Summer Despite Real Madrid Reluctance to Sell

It's the transfer that nobody really seems to believe will ever happen, but nonetheless the rumours cease to go away.

Liverpool will 'return' for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer, despite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's reluctance to sell.

Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo (MD) makes that claim, asserting that Liverpool offered the entire proceeds of the Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona transfer, and then some, to sign Asensio last year but were directed to the small print in the Spaniard's contract that reads 'contractual buyout clause: €700m'.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Previous Liverpool interest has been suggested for some time, not least from the player's agent who, back in April, claimed that Real Madrid rejected an offer as high as €180m.

Though agent Horacio Gaggioli did not name the interested party, the figure of €180m does at least match MD's note of the offer being more than Coutinho sold for. Whether that is enough evidence to support claims that Liverpool were the unnamed Asensio bidder last year is up to you.

Anyway, now in 2019, 23-year-old Asensio has played less than expected in a deeply unsatisfying season for Los Blancos.

The forward, who has already won two Champions Leagues - scoring in the 2017 final, has just one goal in La Liga this season, largely underwhelming in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. Who hasn't?

A summer makeover is due at Madrid, with Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and just about every other superstar footballer you've ever heard of supposedly on the way, and MD surmise that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will push to renew interest in Asensio.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Presumably, Liverpool hope that Real's turmoil and the player's poor season will encourage more fruitful negotiations. However, MD still assert that Perez's position is: no deal.

Liverpool's summer is likely to be one of tinkering rather than major change, with Klopp suggesting that another window of big spending is unlikely as recently as March.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino already occupying the positions Asensio would want to play, a (much) cheaper backup option is probably on the cards instead this summer.