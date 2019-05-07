Man City Close to Beating Man Utd to €55m Deal for Sporting CP Superstar Bruno Fernandes

Manchester City are fast closing in on secured the signing of highly sought-after Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, for a fee believed to be in the region of €55m.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has also been linked to City's rivals Manchester United, but it is looking increasingly like the blue half of the city is winning the race for the player.

The Sporting number eight has racked up an immense tally of 31 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances this season, which has made him one of the hottest properties in Europe.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Despite interest from several European powerhouses, including neighbours United, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that it is is City who have won the race for the midfielder, with the report claiming that an offer of €55m has 'convinced' the Portuguese club to 'give up their jewel'.

During the weekend reports in Portugal (via SportWitness) had speculated that City were already close to agreeing terms, while loaned-out forward Marlos Moreno could be used to sweet the deal.

The news is another hammer blow to United, who supposedly also sent an official to Portugal last weekend.

Having had spells with Udinese and Sampdoria in Italy before making the move to the Portuguese club, Bruno already has a lot of experience to his name at the age of 24. The playmaker has also made 11 appearances for Portugal since making his debut in 2017.





Victory over Leicester on Monday night means the Citizens are just one win away from winning a second successive Premier League title, and two wins away from completing a domestic treble.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, it is the fourth trophy that City are most desperate for, and that is what they will be hoping Bruno can help them achieve. Pep Guardiola was brought in by Man City for the purpose of winning the Champions League, but has been unsuccessful so far in his three attempts.





Dramatic defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of this year's competition means City are yet to reach the final four in Europe since Guardiola's arrival.

Bruno's impending arrival will only boost their hopes of European success and further enhance their dominance of the Premier League, as the rest are already struggling to keep up.