Pep Guardiola Claims Media Prefers Liverpool to Win the Premier League Over Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the press would rather Liverpool win the Premier League this season over his side.

The Citizens are a point clear of the Reds following their 13th consecutive league win over Leicester, with the only goal coming courtesy of a stunning strike from Vincent Kompany.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Guardiola's side now know that a win at 17th placed Brighton on Sunday will make them the first team to retain the Premier League title in a decade, but the Spaniard believes the race could still be affected by a supposed groundswell of support for Jurgen Klopp's side.

“I know my feeling here, how the media desire Liverpool will be champions," Guardiola told talkSPORT following the game.

He added: "But 195 points in two seasons, you know…

Pep Guardiola on the title race: "At the end Liverpool play right now without pressure because they know it is not in their hands. So it is easy to play in these kind of games. We have the pressure because we can't lose, because it is in our own hands." pic.twitter.com/RmqtNz7Xm8 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 7, 2019

“It’s something unique. We were seven points behind and it would have been ten if Liverpool had beaten us here. But we never gave up and have won 13 games in a row.”

When asked if Guardiola believes that there is favouritism within the English media towards the Reds, he simply replied: "Yeah, definitely."

The #PL title race is certain to go to the final day... pic.twitter.com/eexu6jqrCC — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

Regarding the title decider on Sunday at Brighton, the 48-year-old insisted City will not be taking the Seagulls lightly, stating: “We know how important it is – we know it’s not done."





Liverpool stayed in the running for their first title in 29 years following a 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday night, but the game was filled with controversy as Trent Alexander-Arnold was lucky to avoid a red card following a handball on the line, before Fabinho won an extremely soft free kick which preceded Divock Origi's late winner.