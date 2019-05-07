Pep Guardiola Named Premier League Manager of the Month for April

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for April after overseeing a run of five straight victories, conceding only once, that kept his team on course to become the first to retain the title in a decade.


It is the second time that Guardiola has received the prestigious managerial accolade this season alone after an earlier win for February.

This is now his seventh overall after five others wins in previous campaigns, moving the Spaniard level with fellow countryman Rafa Benitez in joint sixth place on the all-time list.

City had already won seven consecutive Premier League games going into April and kicked off the month with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff. That was followed by further wins against Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while a midweek Manchester derby win over neighbours United put City firmly into the title race driving seat ahead of Liverpool.

A 1-0 win over Burnley capped off a perfect month for Guardiola.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After the month of May kicked off with a further 1-0 win over Leicester courtesy of a rare Vincent Kompany goal, and a spectacular one at that, City are now just one more win away from lifting the Premier League trophy for the fourth time in seven seasons.

Regardless of what Liverpool do, Guardiola's team will beat the Reds to the punch as long as they prevail against Brighton on the final day of the season next weekend.

A domestic treble also awaits if City can beat Watford in the FA Cup final later this month.

