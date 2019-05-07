Police Release Statement After Barcelona Team Hotel Is Targeted With Fireworks Ahead of Semi-Final

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Merseyside Police have released a statement after footage has emerged online of fireworks being set off near Barcelona's team hotel in Liverpool.

The Reds host Barça at Anfield on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, after the reigning La Liga champions won 3-0 in first leg at the Camp Nou a week prior.

Ahead of the game, footage has emerged online of fireworks being set off near the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool, where the Barcelona players are staying, which has resulted in Merseyside Police releasing a statement in response to the incidents.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, they've said: "We can confirm a report was received of fireworks being set off at Chavasse Park in Liverpool city centre shortly after 4am today (Tuesday 7 May 2019). 

"It is against the law to carry or use adult fireworks if you are under 18, and illegal for people of any age to let off or throw a firework in a public place.


"If anyone believes they have information about the incident or the illegal use or possession of fireworks, please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It's not the first time that instances have occurred like this in the Champions League this season, with Ajax fans doing something similar to Real Madrid's players both their last 16 second leg; a game that the Dutch side won 4-1. 

It also occurred before Ajax's quarter-final second leg against Juventus in Turin, with it clear that Merseyside Police aren't tolerating the use of pyrotechnics in such an irresponsible way. 

